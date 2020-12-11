MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MasTec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,301 shares of company stock worth $1,932,378. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 66.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,830,000 after buying an additional 944,006 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 68.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

