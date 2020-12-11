Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to Repurchase $6.00 billion in Stock

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE MA opened at $331.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.82.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

