McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

