Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 169.86% and a net margin of 90.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 320,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

