MetLife (NYSE:MET) Lifted to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MET. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

