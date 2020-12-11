Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE MLR opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $403.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $168.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 41.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Miller Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 58,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

