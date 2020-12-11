Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

