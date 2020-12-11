Morgan Stanley Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 909,776 shares of company stock worth $117,001,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $6,769,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

