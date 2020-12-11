MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTS Systems in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

