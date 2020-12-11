Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,866 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

