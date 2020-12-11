NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

NIKE stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 909,776 shares of company stock valued at $117,001,637. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

