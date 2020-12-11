Nordson Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NDSN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.87.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.20.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

