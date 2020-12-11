Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3,926.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

