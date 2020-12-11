North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

NOA stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,672 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

