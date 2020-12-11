NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on NS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,108 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

