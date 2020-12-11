Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $111,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,484. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $81.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

