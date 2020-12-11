Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $101.66 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Vistra worth $101,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.82 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

