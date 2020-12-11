Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $119.36 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,178,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,183 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AstraZeneca worth $119,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,783,000 after buying an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after buying an additional 415,735 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after buying an additional 1,249,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,070,000 after buying an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE AZN opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

