Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,319,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,347,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $6,350,000.

In other news, insider John P. Rooney bought 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $18.83 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

