Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 184,872 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184,872 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $116,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.72.

ALXN opened at $118.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

