Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 256,714 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,869,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,714 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Farfetch worth $97,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 993.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTCH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

