Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 452,690 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 452,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $99,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

