OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after buying an additional 151,562 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $97,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $101,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

