OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of UIVM stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. VictoryShares USAA MSCI International Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

