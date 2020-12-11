OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,338 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after acquiring an additional 810,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,847,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,967,000 after acquiring an additional 179,085 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after acquiring an additional 518,480 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 598,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 371,964 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

