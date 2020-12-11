OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Black Hills by 0.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,183.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

