OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 187.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $339.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.27. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

