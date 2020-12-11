OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

