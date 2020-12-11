OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,861 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 919,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 378,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after acquiring an additional 375,995 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

