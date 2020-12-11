OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit