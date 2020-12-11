OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

