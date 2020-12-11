OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $349,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.