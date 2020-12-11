OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $561,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after buying an additional 12,037,546 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after buying an additional 3,868,598 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,517,000 after buying an additional 2,108,542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 88.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,821,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,045,000 after buying an additional 1,788,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,085,000 after buying an additional 1,376,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

