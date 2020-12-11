OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,546 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,229,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

