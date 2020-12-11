Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.58.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.
In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.