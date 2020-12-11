Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.58.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

