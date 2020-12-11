Oppenheimer Boosts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $391.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $382.00 to $391.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.67.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $362.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.66. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $380.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $9,703,279. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

