Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Oracle has raised its dividend payment by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,197. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

