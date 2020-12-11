Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Oracle by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.