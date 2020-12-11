Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

