Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of OC stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 57.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $2,560,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 57.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $22,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

