Own 1-Day Volume Tops $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. Own has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00406432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.02850945 BTC.

Own (CHX) is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for Own is medium.com/@owndata

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

