Pandacoin (PND) Achieves Market Cap of $632,434.89

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $632,434.89 and $37.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.