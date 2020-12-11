ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $112.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $823,489.35 and approximately $112.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,675.55 or 1.00012805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003066 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018229 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.