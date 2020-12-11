PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CSFB lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

