PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Hits $749,135.23

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $749,135.23 and $49,747.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00151812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00912578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00216362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00491130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00170298 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

