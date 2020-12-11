PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.15.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

