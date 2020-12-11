Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

