Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Gap Down to $11.46

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $6.60. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 46,718 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 139,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,437,322.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,848,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,794,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 202,929 shares of company stock worth $2,037,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.