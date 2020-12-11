Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Financial Analysis

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Société Générale Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $52.99 million 1.85 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme $27.63 billion 0.64 $3.64 billion $0.92 4.52

Société Générale Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Private Bancorp of America and Société Générale Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Société Générale Société anonyme 0 4 1 0 2.20

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.53%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Société Générale Société anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America N/A N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme -0.31% 2.27% 0.11%

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Société Générale Société anonyme on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company operates offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Redlands, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vendor and equipment finance services; and vehicle leasing and fleet management services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, advisory, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides payment and cash management, cash clearing and correspondent banking, receivable and supply chain financing, trade financing, and FOREX transaction services; private banking services and wealth management solutions, including financial analysis; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services, as well as fixed income and currencies services. SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

