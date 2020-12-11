PRiVCY Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $26,129.61 and $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00015776 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

