Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.65. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $119,173.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,770 shares of company stock worth $720,853 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NX. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Earnings History for Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit