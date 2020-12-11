Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.65. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $119,173.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,770 shares of company stock worth $720,853 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NX. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.